Medical Monday 11/4/24: Physiatry with Dr. Matthew Erby

Published November 4, 2024 at 1:42 PM EST
We welcome Dr. Matthew Erby, a physiatrist with St. Peter’s Sports & Spine and Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Dr. Erby cares for patients presenting with musculoskeletal pain and injury, with a specific professional interest in the care and treatment of joint dysfunction, concussion management, and adolescent athletes.

Dr. Matthew Erby received his medical degree from Stony Brook School of Medicine. He completed a residency in internal medicine at John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson, NY; and a residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at New York Presbyterian Hospital, including training at Columbia University Hospital, Weill Cornell Medicine, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Blythedale Children's Hospital, and Hospital for Special Surgery.

