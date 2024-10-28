Medical Monday 10/28/24: Vascular surgery with Dr. Adriana Laser

Albany Med Dr. Adriana Laser

We welcome Dr. Adriana Laser to talk about vascular surgery. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Laser is a fellowship-trained vascular surgeon at Albany Med. She specializes in the operative and non-operative management of venous insufficiency, varicose veins, deep and superficial venous thrombosis, and lymphatic conditions. Other areas of specialized interest include peripheral arterial disease, carotid artery disease, wound care, and arteriovenous access for hemodialysis patients.

Dr. Adriana Laser completed her fellowship training in vascular surgery and her residency in general surgery at University of Maryland Medical Center and received her medical degree from University of Maryland School of Medicine.