© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 10/28/24: Vascular surgery with Dr. Adriana Laser

Published October 28, 2024 at 1:42 PM EDT
Medical Monday logo
WAMC
Dr. Adriana Laser
Albany Med
Dr. Adriana Laser

We welcome Dr. Adriana Laser to talk about vascular surgery. Ray Graf hosts.

Call with your question at show time, 2pm. 800-348-2551. You may email your question to VoxPop@wamc.org.

Dr. Laser is a fellowship-trained vascular surgeon at Albany Med. She specializes in the operative and non-operative management of venous insufficiency, varicose veins, deep and superficial venous thrombosis, and lymphatic conditions. Other areas of specialized interest include peripheral arterial disease, carotid artery disease, wound care, and arteriovenous access for hemodialysis patients.

Dr. Adriana Laser completed her fellowship training in vascular surgery and her residency in general surgery at University of Maryland Medical Center and received her medical degree from University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Tags
Vox Pop Medical Monday
Related Content
Load More