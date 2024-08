Food Friday 8/16/24: Cheese with Mary Rizzo and Shaleena Bridgham

It's cheese time. It's ALWAYS cheese time! We welcome Shaleena Bridgham of Four Fat Fowl and Mary Rizzo of The Cheese Traveler. Call in at 2pm and talk cheese with us. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Located in Stephentown, NY, Four Fat Fowl is run by a family of self-described maniacal cheese lovers. Four Fat Foul reflects a commitment to making locally-sourced, handcrafted cheeses of the finest quality.

The Cheese Traveler, located in Albany, is a purveyor of fine, hand-crafted domestic and imported traditional cheeses, charcuterie (cured meats), sandwiches, pantry items, and local organic meats in a European-style cheese setting. All cheese and charcuterie can be tasted before purchase and is cut to order by knowledgeable cheese mongers.