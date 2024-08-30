Food Friday 8/30/24: Baking with Chef Gail Sokol

Chef Gail Sokol is back and she is absolutely mad about Basque Cheesecake. What's that? Your host has no clue. We'll learn about it together. Call in and join the conversation. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Gail's recipe for Pink Peppercorn Basque Cheesecake

Chef-Educator Gail Sokol has been teaching children and adults about baking for over 20 years, beginning as an instructor at SUNY Schenectady in the Culinary Department and later at The Sage Colleges in the Nutrition Department. Chef Gail is the author of a professional textbook, “About Professional Baking,” and a cookbook “Baking With Success.”

Chef Gail has her own podcast, “Baking Radio”. She also has a series of YouTube baking videos where she teaches globally on all topics baking. You can find links to all these wonderful things (and more!) at her website.