Food Friday 8/2/24: Eating local with Chef Josh Coletto

We'll "keep it local" today with Chef Josh Coletto. Josh will focus on cooking with local meat and produce, New York State agriculture and upstate New York cuisine. Ray Graf hosts.

To join the conversation, call at 2pm - 800-348-2551. Email the program at "VoxPop@WAMC.org"

Josh Coletto, a graduate of The Culinary Institute of America, began his career in some of Portland, Oregon’s top restaurants. Upon returning to upstate New York, he was integral to the opening and success of several prominent restaurants.

Currently, Josh is the co-owner and head chef at Nighthawks In Troy New York , where he focuses on fresh, locally sourced and locally made ingredients. Nighthawks is well known for it's cheeseburgers (even the cheese is homemade!) but also offers an extensive selection of vegan and vegetarian items.