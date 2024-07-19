Food Friday 7/19/24: Pies with Ellen Gray

The Pie Lady is back! Ellen Gray is here to talk about sweet and savory pies for summer. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Ellen Gray is obsessed with pie. A regular contributor to SAVEUR and Food52, Gray was named a SAVEUR award finalist for her blog, "No More Mr. Nice Pie.”

Recipe developer, award-winning pastry chef, and former restaurateur, Gray bakes at a small batch bakery in NJ. She teaches hands-on pie classes in the NY metropolitan area, Philadelphia, and upstate NY.

Active within the Broadway community, her pie fans include daytime and late night television celebrities. Ellen has baked Thanksgiving pies by the hundreds, supplied “Damn Fine Cherry Pies” for Show Times’ tribute to Twin Peaks and served pie to the crowds at the LongHouse Food revival. Her pies have been featured in Philly Magazine, The New York Times, the TODAY Show and Redfin. Ellen’s writing and recipes have appeared in both digital and print, among them SAVEUR, food52, The Jewish Food Society, Munchies, HGTV, Better Homes and Gardens and others. While earning a degree in theatre from Ithaca College, she learned how to inscribe cakes and fold bakery boxes at the Home Dairy. When not in the kitchen, Ellen can be found logging miles in anticipation of her next half marathon.

You'll find Ellen dishing out "PROFESSIONAL PIEISMS AND SEASONAL SARCASM" at No More Mr. Nice Pie.

Pie-ku #352:

PEACH SEEKERS JOSTLE

FOR EARLY CLINGSTONES THE ONES​

WITH THE STUBBORN PITS