Food Friday 7/12/24: Farmers Markets

Summer is here and farmers markets are in full swing. Today we talk to folks from the Copake Hillsdale Farmers Market. Call at show time (2pm) and join the conversation. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Now in its 19th season, the Copake Hillsdale Farmers market is open every Saturday from Memorial weekend to Thanksgiving. It is located under a covered barn at Roe Jan Park on NY-22 in Hillsdale.

Shoppers enjoy over 40 vendors, offering everything on your grocery list -- produce, meats, cheese, baked goods, honey, jams, maple syrup, cut flowers, coffee, snacks, charcuterie, prepared foods, alcoholic beverages, condiments, pickles, sauerkraut, body products and more. Polite dogs on leashes welcomed, and they can enjoy the dog park and walking trails in the Park. www.copakehillsdalefarmersmarket.com.

Common Hands Farm is a 24-acre farm in Philmont, NY, growing over 100 crops every year. Owners Dan McManus and Keri-Sue Lewis use a biodynamic approach to farming, and their farm is Certified Naturally Grown. CHF offers a CSA (community supported agriculture), where members receive weekly boxes of fresh produce. Branching out, Dan and Keri-Sue also produce what is known as "value added products", where they use their own produce to create field salt, non-perishable bottles of condiments, pickled items, hot sauce and more. Common Hands vends at several local farmers markets including Copake Hillsdale for several years. In addition to their passion for farming and feeding people, they operate a masonry business where they design projects such as creative stonework, pizza ovens, root cellars, stone walls, patios, stairs, and walkways.

Jacüterie offers handcrafted charcuterie, made in a USDA inspected facility in Ancramdale, NY since 2012. Owner and creative force Jack Peele has traveled and trained widely, which allows him to bring unique and sophisticated flavors to his sausages, dry cured salamis, bacon, and 2 spreadable salamis. The sausage selections literally span the globe with British Bangers, Argentinian chorizo, Italian Calabrese, French Garlic, Portuguese Linguica, German Bratwurst, Afrikaans Boerewors, and American Maple Jalapeno. Cooking enthusiasts will appreciate Jacuterie's guanciale, a key ingredient used in authentic Carbonara. Jacuterie products are available online for ordering (including a special 5-lb sausage box shipped frozen to the customer), wholesale, and at several farmers markets including Copake Hillsdale for many years.

Laura Griffin is on the Board of Directors for the Copake Hillsdale Farmers Market, managing their marketing and social media. She was a vendor there for several years when she owned a spice company, and is thrilled to be helping the community connect with fresh food.