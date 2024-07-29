Medical Monday 7/29/24: Pulmonology with Dr. Nagendra Madisi

We're joined by Dr. Nagendra Madisi, director of Interventional Pulmonology at Albany Medical Center. Sarah LaDuke hosts.

Dr. Madisi specializes in minimally invasive procedures for the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of pulmonary conditions -- including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cancers involving the chest and airways.

He completed an interventional pulmonary fellowship at cooper university hospital in Camden, N.J. he has also completed fellowships in critical care medicine and in pulmonary medicine and sleep medicine, both at Icahn school of medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.