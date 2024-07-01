Medical Monday 7/1/24: Gastroenterology with Dr. Rohit Dhingra

Albany GI Dr. Rohit Dhingra

We welcome Dr. Rohit Dhingra, an interventional gastroenterologist practicing with Albany GI. Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Rohit Dhingra is triple board certified in internal medicine, gastroenterology and obesity medicine. He also specializes in advanced endoscopy. Dr. Dhingra is a graduate of Union College and Albany Medical College. He completed his internal medicine training and fellowship in gastroenterology and hepatology at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

Dr. Dhingra is also trained in endobariatrics and performed the first endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, otherwise known as the ESG procedure, in the Capital Region at St. Peter’s Hospital.