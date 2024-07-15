Medical Monday 7/15/24: Vascular Surgery with Dr. William Raible

Saint Peter's Health Partners Dr. William Raible

Joining us to discuss vascular surgery is Dr. William Raible of Saint Peter's Vascular Associates. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Fellowship-trained in vascular surgery, Dr. Raible’s professional interests include aneurysm interventions, aortic and thoracic endografts, arterial insufficiency evaluation and treatment, carotid artery disease, peripheral arterial bypass, venous disease, and wound care.

Dr. Raible received his medical degree from Albany Medical College. He completed a residency in both general surgery and vascular surgery at Albany Medical Center. He received his bachelor’s degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy.