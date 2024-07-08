© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 7/8/24: Nephrology with Dr. Kelly Beers

Published July 8, 2024 at 1:42 PM EDT
Medical Monday logo
WAMC
Kelly Beers, DO
Albany Medical Center
Kelly Beers, DO

We welcome Dr. Kelly Beers, a nephrologist at Albany Medical Center. Dr. Beers has a special interest in glomerular disease and pregnancy-associated kidney disease. She also cares for patients with general kidney conditions, including chronic kidney disease, acute kidney injury, and hypertension. Call with your question at show time (2pm.) 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Board certified in internal medicine and nephrology, Dr. Kelly Beers has advanced training in glomerular disease. She completed a fellowship in nephrology at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City and a residency in internal medicine at Stony Brook School of Medicine. She earned her medical degree from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Tags
Vox Pop Medical Mondaynephrology
Related Content
Load More