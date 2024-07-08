Medical Monday 7/8/24: Nephrology with Dr. Kelly Beers

Albany Medical Center Kelly Beers, DO

We welcome Dr. Kelly Beers, a nephrologist at Albany Medical Center. Dr. Beers has a special interest in glomerular disease and pregnancy-associated kidney disease. She also cares for patients with general kidney conditions, including chronic kidney disease, acute kidney injury, and hypertension. Call with your question at show time (2pm.) 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Board certified in internal medicine and nephrology, Dr. Kelly Beers has advanced training in glomerular disease. She completed a fellowship in nephrology at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City and a residency in internal medicine at Stony Brook School of Medicine. She earned her medical degree from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine.