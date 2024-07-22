Medical Monday 7/22/24: Cardiology with Dr. Sarah Levin

Nuvance Health Dr. Sarah Levin

Cardiology is the topic for this show. We welcome Dr. Sarah Levin of Nuvance Health. 800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time, 2pm. Sarah LaDuke hosts.

Dr. Sarah Levin is a board-certified cardiologist and electrophysiologist. She sees patients at The Heart Center’s Poughkeepsie, NY and Sharon, CT offices. The Heart Center, a division of Hudson Valley Cardiovascular Practice, P.C. is part of Nuvance Health Medical Practices.

Her focus is on the diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the cardiac conduction system including arrhythmia mapping and ablation, as well as cardiac device implantation and management.

Dr. Levin completed her training in cardiovascular disease at New York Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University and clinical cardiac electrophysiology at Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn.