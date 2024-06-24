Medical Monday 6/24/24: Headaches and migraines

We welcome back Dr. Hida Nierenburg, director of Headache Medicine at Nuvance Health. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Hida Nierenburg

Dr. Hida Nierenburg is double-board certified in neurology and headache medicine. She completed her fellowship in headaches at Mount Sinai Roosevelt Headache Institute in New York City, and her residency in neurology at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington D.C. Dr. Nierenburg is at the forefront of migraine treatment including advances with infusion therapy and electroceuticals and other types of non-medication options to treat migraine.

Dr. Nierenburg's areas of expertise include treatment for migraines and other primary headaches which can include oral medications, botox injections, nerve blocks and some non-medication options. Dr. Nierenburg prides herself in education about headaches which is something she does with patients in order to help them understand the illness.