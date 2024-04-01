© 2024
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 4/1/24: Endocrinology with Dr. Matthew Leinung

Published April 1, 2024 at 1:42 PM EDT
Medical Monday logo
WAMC
Dr. Matthew Leinung
Albany Med
Dr. Matthew Leinung

We welcome Dr. Matthew Leinung, an endocrinologist at Albany Medical Center who specializes in endocrine disorders in adults including thyroid disease, pituitary disease, diabetes, adrenal disease, and osteoporosis.

The number to call (at show time, 2pm) is 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Leinung completed a fellowship in endocrinology and metabolism at St. Mary’s Hospital-Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and completed a residency in internal medicine at Greenwich Hospital in Connecticut. He earned his medical degree from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

