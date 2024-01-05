Food Friday 1/5/24: Indian Cuisine with Shiwanti Widyarathna

Photo courtesy of Cinnamon Indian Cuisine Shiwanti Widyarathna

Today we explore the world of Indian food with Shiwanti Widyarathna of Cinnamon Indian Cuisine in Rhinebeck, NY. If you have a question about Indian recipes or cooking techniques, give us a ring at show time. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Chaminda and Shiwanti Widyarathna, originally from Sri Lanka and the south of India, first opened Cinnamon in 2011. They serve traditional and modern Indian dishes, with a focus on great service and fresh cuisine.

In 2017, Chronogram described Cinnamon's menu as "unexpected, understated, and fundamentally authentic...Whereas most Indian restaurants ply you with a predictable list of Sub-Continental All Stars, Cinnamon offers a tour of almost every Indian state."

Shiwanti and Chaminda, will be opening a second restaurant very soon – Nirvana Indian Cuisine, in Woodstock, New York.