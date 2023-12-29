Food Friday 12/29/23: New Year's party with Ric Orlando, Rocco DeFazio and John Fischer

Today we say goodbye to 2023 with three Food Friday favorites. Ric Orlando, Rocco DeFazio and John Fischer join us to help kick the old year to the curb and ring in the new one. Call in and join the party. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

John Fischer is a professor of Hospitality and Service Management at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York.

Chef Ric Orlando spent a quarter century cooking in and running his own restaurants. These days, he’s a writer, teacher and entrepreneur with his own line of spices and hot sauces. He also leads culinary tours of Italy.

Rocco DeFazio is a pizza legend. DeFazio’s Pizzain Troy and Albany is a perennial favorite in the Capital District . Rocco also wrote a pretty great children’s book last year.

Pink Cloud Cocktail



1 oz Listening Rock Gin (same owner as Millbrook Winery)

1 oz Yuzuco Super Juice (new high quality blended yuzu product)

3/4 oz simple syrup

2 dashes Peychaud's bitters

2 oz Dassai 45 Sparkling Nigori (float)

Shake first four ingredients with ice and strain into a coupe or martini glass. Float two ounces of sparkling nigori sakè on top.