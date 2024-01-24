© 2024
Vox Pop

Cold and Flu Season with Eric Yager 1/24/24

Published January 24, 2024 at 1:42 PM EST
It's cold and flu season - and COVID is still on the radar of health professionals. We welcome back Dr. Eric Yager of the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences for an estimate of the situation. Call at show time with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Doctor Yager has a Ph.D. in Biomedical Sciences from the University at Albany. He teaches Virology, Biology, Microbiology, and Genetics at the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

