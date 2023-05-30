© 2023
Vox Pop

Virologist Eric Yager 5/30/23

Published May 30, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Ectron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19
CDC/ Hannah A Bullock; Azaibi Tamin
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-sections through the viral genome, seen as black dots.

While the World Health Organization says the emergency phase of the COVID pandemic is over, the virus continues to make its presence felt across the world. We welcome back Dr. Eric Yager of the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences to share what he knows about the latest research. Call at show time with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Doctor Yager has a Ph.D. in Biomedical Sciences from the University at Albany. He teaches Virology, Biology, Microbiology, and Genetics at the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

Vox Pop Dr. Eric YagerfluCOVID-19
