Virologist Eric Yager 5/30/23

While the World Health Organization says the emergency phase of the COVID pandemic is over, the virus continues to make its presence felt across the world. We welcome back Dr. Eric Yager of the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences to share what he knows about the latest research. Call at show time with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Doctor Yager has a Ph.D. in Biomedical Sciences from the University at Albany. He teaches Virology, Biology, Microbiology, and Genetics at the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.