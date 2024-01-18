© 2024
Vox Pop

UFO with Garrett M. Graff 1/18/24

Published January 18, 2024 at 1:42 PM EST
Book cover of "UFO" by Garrett M. Graff
Today we welcome internationally bestselling historian Garrett Graff. His new book, UFO, tells the story of how UFO’s entered the national consciousness in the 1940’s and the history of the covert, decades-long search by scientists, the U.S. military, and the CIA for proof of alien life. 800-348-2551 is the number to call at 2pm. Ray Graf hosts.

Garrett M. Graff has spent nearly two decades covering politics, technology, and national security. The former editor of Politico and contributor to Wired and CNN, he’s written for publications from Esquire to Rolling Stone to The New York Times, and today serves as the director of the cyber initiative at the Aspen Institute. Graff is the author of multiple books, including the FBI history The Threat Matrix, Raven Rock, about the government’s Cold War Doomsday plans, and the New York Times bestsellers The Only Plane in the Sky and Watergate: A New History, which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in History.

