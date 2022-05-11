UAP, UFO, "tic tacs": What can science tell us? 5/11/22

In 2017, news organizations released leaked Navy footage that seemed to show unidentified aircraft performing physics-defying maneuvers. In 2020, the Pentagon confirmed that the footage was real. Since then, science has been looking for answers.

Today, we welcome back SUNY physics professor Dr. Kevin Knuth. Recently, Dr. Knuth travelled to west coast of the U.S. to study the phenomena behind the NAVY sightings. The team's investigative efforts are featured in a new film, "A Tear in the Sky." We'll talk about the team's findings and take your calls.

Dr. Knuth has published over 100 peer-reviewed publications and has been invited to give over 80 presentations in 14 countries.

