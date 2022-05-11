© 2022
Vox Pop

UAP, UFO, "tic tacs": What can science tell us? 5/11/22

Published May 11, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
FLIR1 is one of three US military videos of unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP) that has been through the official declassification review process of the United States government and approved for public release. It is the only official footage captured by a US navy F/A-18 Super Hornet present at the 2004 Nimitz incident off the coast of San Diego. Footage courtesy of US Navy. Public domain.

In 2017, news organizations released leaked Navy footage that seemed to show unidentified aircraft performing physics-defying maneuvers. In 2020, the Pentagon confirmed that the footage was real. Since then, science has been looking for answers.

Today, we welcome back SUNY physics professor Dr. Kevin Knuth. Recently, Dr. Knuth travelled to west coast of the U.S. to study the phenomena behind the NAVY sightings. The team's investigative efforts are featured in a new film, "A Tear in the Sky." We'll talk about the team's findings and take your calls.

Dr. Knuth has published over 100 peer-reviewed publications and has been invited to give over 80 presentations in 14 countries.

WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

