Food Friday 1/12/24: French cuisine with Kevin Tighe

Courtesy Tighe's Bistro Americain

Today we talk about the wonderful world of French cuisine with Kevin Tighe. Kevin's restaurant, Tighe's Bistro Americain - also known as "TBA" - opened in June of 2021. 1-800-348-2551. You may also e-mail the program. VoxPop@wamc.org. Ray Graf hosts.

Kevin Tighe has been working in the restaurant world for over 50 years, beginning as 15 year old dishwasher at Archie’s Inn in Middletown, New York. Tighe's Bistro Americain is the realization of his lifelong dream.