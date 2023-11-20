© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 11/20/23: Diabetes care with Dr. Nancy Shrestha

Published November 20, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST
Medical Monday logo
WAMC

November is American Diabetes Month. We welcome Dr. Nancy Shrestha, an endocrinologist with St. Peter’s Diabetes & Endocrine Care. Dr. Shrestha provides comprehensive diabetes care and specializes in endocrine, metabolic, and thyroid disorders. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Nancy Shrestha
St. Peter's Health Partners
Dr. Nancy Shrestha

Call with your question at show time. 800-348-2551. Or email VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Dr. Shrestha received her medical degree from Kathmandu University in Nepal. She completed her residency in internal medicine at Interfaith Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, and her fellowship at the University of New Mexico.

St. Peter’s Diabetes & Endocrine Care provides diagnosis, treatment, and long-term care for individuals with diabetes, and other endocrine and metabolic disorders. Highly-trained specialists provide innovative treatment strategies for patients by teaching them how to effectively control and manage their disease to improve their quality of life.

Tags
Vox Pop Medical Mondaydiabetes
Stay Connected
Related Content
Load More