Medical Monday 11/20/23: Diabetes care with Dr. Nancy Shrestha

November is American Diabetes Month. We welcome Dr. Nancy Shrestha, an endocrinologist with St. Peter’s Diabetes & Endocrine Care. Dr. Shrestha provides comprehensive diabetes care and specializes in endocrine, metabolic, and thyroid disorders. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Nancy Shrestha

Dr. Shrestha received her medical degree from Kathmandu University in Nepal. She completed her residency in internal medicine at Interfaith Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, and her fellowship at the University of New Mexico.

St. Peter’s Diabetes & Endocrine Care provides diagnosis, treatment, and long-term care for individuals with diabetes, and other endocrine and metabolic disorders. Highly-trained specialists provide innovative treatment strategies for patients by teaching them how to effectively control and manage their disease to improve their quality of life.