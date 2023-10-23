© 2023
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 10/23/23: Podiatry with Dr. Douglas Tumen

By Ray Graf
Published October 23, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Medical Monday logo
WAMC
Dr. Douglas Tumen
Hudson Valley Foot Associates
Dr. Douglas Tumen

Dr. Douglas Tumen of Hudson Valley Foot Associates joins us to take your foot health questions. Call at 2pm with your question. 1-800-348-2551. Or send your email to voxpop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

A very popular Medical Monday guest, Dr. Tumen has been practicing podiatry for more than 35 years. He's a graduate of the Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine, and a diplomate of the American Board of Podiatric Surgeons. Dr. Tumen is board certified in foot surgery and is a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. Dr. Tumen is the author of the Amazon best seller book, Ask the Foot Doctor.

Dr. Tumen is also a marathon runner.

Vox Pop Medical Mondaypodiatry
Ray Graf
In a radio career that has spanned nearly 35 years, Ray Graf has done it all. At one time or another he worked as an overnight board operator, a commercial copywriter, a reporter and a voiceover announcer. For several years - a lifetime ago - he was a morning drive disc jockey. Graf has been a member of the WAMC News team for 16 years. These days, he finds himself as The Roundtable's news anchor, panelist- and occasional guest host for Joe Donahue. "Radio news is not always easy," said Graf of his most recent radio vocation, "but it's not nearly as difficult as spinning a Michael Bolton record at 5:45 in the morning and pretending you're happy about it."
    We welcome Dr. David Penn of Nuvance Health. Dr. Penn is a neurosurgeon with areas of expertise including treatment of complex brain tumors, such as acoustic neuromas and meningiomas, vascular malformations, such as aneurysms and AVMs and cerebral bypass. He specializes in minimally-invasive, endoscopic treatments for pituitary tumors and other types of brain tumors. Ray Graf hosts.
    September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. We welcome Dr. Rebecca O’Malley of Capital Region Urology, part of St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates. 800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time. Ray Graf hosts.
    We welcome Dr. Paul Singh, Bariatric Program Director at Albany Medical Center and associate professor of surgery at Albany Medical College. Ray Graf hosts.
