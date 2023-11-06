© 2023
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 11/6/23: Pain management with Dr. Raj Murthy

Published November 6, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST
Dr. Raj Murthy
Dr. Raj Murthy

Joining us is Dr. Raj Murthy of Nuvance Health. Dr. Murthy specializes in pain management, regenerative and rehabilitation medicine. Call at show time with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Murthy treats musculoskeletal pain caused by arthritis, degenerative joint disease, degenerative disc disease and spinal stenosis. He is experienced in treating spine pain, joint pain, neuropathic pain, peripheral neuralgia, complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), migraines and pain following surgery.

Dr. Murthy offers an array of remedy options to help eliminate pain incurable to previous treatments including epidurals, nerve blocks, joint blocks, medial branch blocks, radiofrequency ablation, kyphoplasty, spinal cord stimulator, platelet rich plasma (PRP), stem cell regeneration and minimally invasive spine procedures.

