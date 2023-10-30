Medical Monday 10/30/23: Dermatology with Dr. Alexis Perlmutter

We welcome Dr. Alexis Perlmutter, a dermatologist with Capital District Dermatology Associates, located in Glemont, New York. Dr. Perlmutter specializes in both Pediatric and Adult Dermatology, as well as Dermatology Surgery.

Capital District Dermatology Dr. Alexis Perlmutter

Dr. Alexis Perlmutter is a Board-Certified Dermatologist and Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, as well as a Board-Certified Pediatrician. Originally from Connecticut, Dr. Perlmutter earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Virginia followed by an MD degree from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry. During medical school, she was awarded membership to the national medical student honor society, Alpha Omega Alpha.

Following medical school, Dr. Perlmutter completed a Pediatrics residency at the internationally recognized Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. She then completed a Dermatology residency at Geisinger Medical Center, where she completed specialized training in Pediatric Dermatology.

Dr. Perlmutter has published papers in peer reviewed journals including the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology and the Journal of the American Medical Association. She has also co-authored chapters on various pediatric dermatology topics. She is a lecturer to the Albany Medical Center Pediatrics residents.