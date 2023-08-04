Food Friday 8/4/23: German cooking with Kurt Vincent

Photo courtesy of the German-American Club of Albany Kurt Vincent, in the kitchen of the German-American Club of Albany

It has been quite a while since Food Friday highlighted German cuisine. We end the hiatus today when we welcome Kurt Vincent, cook and president of the German-American Club of Albany. What's your favorite German dish? Give us a call and share the recipe. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Kurt Vincent, a native of the Capital District, traces his German-American ancestry to his maternal grandparents who emigrated to America in the late 1800's. A dedicated "foodie," his first exposure to contemporary German-Austrian cooking happened on a trip to Europe in 1974 while still a high school student.

On a round-about career path that included a degree in Hotel Management, a five-year stint as Chef at the NYS Governor's Mansion to a 45-year gig with the family Bavarian brass band, his interest, tastes and curiosity have always focused on things German and sharing them with all who will listen. He currently oversees weekly home-style meals at the German-American Club of Albany, which since January he serves as Present at this 150-year-old community treasure.