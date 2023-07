Amy Halloran teams up with historian Kathryn Sheehan to talk about the history of bakeries in Troy and the surrounding area. 800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time. Ray Graf hosts.

Amy Halloran is a writer, baker and food educator. She is the author of the The New Bread Basket. She also has a keen interest in the history of baking in our region.

Kathy Sheehan is Rensselaer County Historian and executive director of the Hart Cluett Museum.