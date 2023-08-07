Medical Monday 8/7/23: Cardiology with Dr. Mark Harrison

Nuvance Health Mark Harrison, MD

Joining us for Medical Monday is Dr. Mark Harrison, Managing Physician of the Hudson Valley Heart Center and Chief of Cardiology at Vassar Brothers Medical Center part of Nuvance Health. Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

A board-certified non-invasive cardiologist, Dr. Harrison attended medical school at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. He completed an internal medicine residency at The University of Pennsylvania and a fellowship at Mount Sinai.

Dr. Harrison's areas of interest include cardiovascular disease prevention, hypertension, cardiac rhythm disorders, nutrition, wellness and risk-factor modification.