Vox Pop

Medical Monday 8/7/23: Cardiology with Dr. Mark Harrison

Published August 7, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Medical Monday logo
WAMC
Mark Harrison, MD
Nuvance Health
Mark Harrison, MD

Joining us for Medical Monday is Dr. Mark Harrison, Managing Physician of the Hudson Valley Heart Center and Chief of Cardiology at Vassar Brothers Medical Center part of Nuvance Health. Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

A board-certified non-invasive cardiologist, Dr. Harrison attended medical school at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. He completed an internal medicine residency at The University of Pennsylvania and a fellowship at Mount Sinai.

Dr. Harrison's areas of interest include cardiovascular disease prevention, hypertension, cardiac rhythm disorders, nutrition, wellness and risk-factor modification.

cardiology
  • Medical Monday logo
    Vox Pop
    Medical Monday 7/24/23: Podiatry with Dr. Douglas Tumen
    Dr. Douglas Tumen of Hudson Valley Foot Associates joins us to take your foot health questions. Call at 2pm with your question. 1-800-348-2551. Or send your email to voxpop@wamc.org. WAMC's Sarah LaDuke hosts.
  • Medical Monday logo
    Vox Pop
    Medical Monday 7/17/23: Physiatry with Dr. Lucas First
    We welcome Dr. Lucas First, a physiatrist with St. Peter’s Musculoskeletal Medicine. Dr. First is a physical medicine and rehabilitation (PM&R) physician, specializing in interventional pain medicine. Call in at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Medical Monday logo
    Vox Pop
    Medical Monday 7/10/23: Nephrology with Dr. Kelly Beers
    We welcome Dr. Kelly Beers, a nephrologist at Albany Medical Center. Dr. Beers has a special interest in glomerular disease and pregnancy-associated kidney disease. She also cares for patients with general kidney conditions, including chronic kidney disease, acute kidney injury, and hypertension. Call with your question at show time (2pm.) 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
