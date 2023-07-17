© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firefox’s most recent update (v.115) is having issues playing the livestream. NPR Digital and Firefox have stated they are investigating the issue. In the meantime, we recommended listening with another browser (e.g. Chrome) or device (e.g. mobile app).
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 7/17/23: Physiatry with Dr. Lucas First

Published July 17, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Medical Monday logo
WAMC
/
Dr. Lucas First, head shot
St. Peter's Health Partners
/
Dr. Lucas First

We welcome Dr. Lucas First, a physiatrist with St. Peter’s Musculoskeletal Medicine. Dr. First is a physical medicine and rehabilitation (PM&R) physician, specializing in interventional pain medicine. Call in at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Board-certified in pain medicine and physical medicine and rehabilitation, Dr. First practices interventional pain management, providing comprehensive treatment plans and nonsurgical interventions for muscle, nerve, bone, and pain problems. Treatment plans include personalized therapy and exercise prescriptions, medication management, image-guided injections, and patient education.

Dr. First received his medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He completed a residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and a fellowship in pain medicine at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Tags
Vox Pop Medical Mondaypain management
Related Content
  • Medical Monday logo
    Vox Pop
    Medical Monday 7/3/23: Cardiac surgery with Dr. Abeel Mangi
    We welcome Dr. Abeel Mangi, chief of cardiac surgery at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. He specializes in complex and re-operative cardiac surgery; catheter-based and minimally invasive aortic and mitral valve repair and replacement, aortic reconstruction and all-arterial coronary bypass grafting. Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Medical Monday/Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    Medical Monday 6/26/23: Orthopedics and fall prevention with Dr. Bart Szczech
    According to the CDC, one in four seniors takes a fall each year. Women over age 65 spend more time in hospitals due to fall related injuries than they do for breast and cervical cancers combined. Joining us to talk about fall related injuries, their prevention and many other topics is Dr. Bart Szczech, an orthopedic surgeon with Adirondack Health and Lake Placid Sports Medicine. The number to call at show time is 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Medical Monday logo
    Vox Pop
    Medical Monday 6/19/23: Colorectal health with Dr. Ragavan Siddharthan
    We're joined by Dr. Ragavan Siddharthan, a colorectal surgeon with Capital District Colon & Rectal Surgery. Dr. Siddharthan provides evaluation and treatment of the full range of colon and rectal conditions requiring surgery. Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
Load More