Medical Monday 7/17/23: Physiatry with Dr. Lucas First

We welcome Dr. Lucas First, a physiatrist with St. Peter's Musculoskeletal Medicine. Dr. First is a physical medicine and rehabilitation (PM&R) physician, specializing in interventional pain medicine.

Board-certified in pain medicine and physical medicine and rehabilitation, Dr. First practices interventional pain management, providing comprehensive treatment plans and nonsurgical interventions for muscle, nerve, bone, and pain problems. Treatment plans include personalized therapy and exercise prescriptions, medication management, image-guided injections, and patient education.

Dr. First received his medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He completed a residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and a fellowship in pain medicine at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.