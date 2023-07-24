© 2023
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 7/24/23: Podiatry with Dr. Douglas Tumen

Published July 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT
Medical Monday logo
WAMC
/
Dr. Douglas Tumen
Hudson Valley Foot Associates
/
Dr. Douglas Tumen

Dr. Douglas Tumen of Hudson Valley Foot Associates joins us to take your foot health questions. Call at 2pm with your question. 1-800-348-2551. Or send your email to voxpop@wamc.org. WAMC's Sarah LaDuke hosts.

A very popular Medical Monday guest, Dr. Tumen has been practicing podiatry for more than 35 years. He's board certified in foot surgery and a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons.

Dr. Tumen is a marathon runner and former Race Director for the annual Kingston Classic 10K race.

