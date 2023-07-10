© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firefox’s most recent update (v.115) is having issues playing the livestream. While we look for potential fixes, we recommended listening with another browser (e.g. Chrome) or device (e.g. mobile app).
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 7/10/23

Published July 10, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Medical Monday logo
WAMC
/
Kelly Beers, DO
Albany Medical Center
/
Kelly Beers, DO

We welcome Dr. Kelly Beers, a nephrologist at Albany Medical Center. Dr. Beers has a special interest in glomerular disease and pregnancy-associated kidney disease. She also cares for patients with general kidney conditions, including chronic kidney disease, acute kidney injury, and hypertension. Call with your question at show time (2pm.) 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Board certified in internal medicine and nephrology, Dr. Kelly Beers has advanced training in glomerular disease. She completed a fellowship in nephrology at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City and a residency in internal medicine at Stony Brook School of Medicine. She earned her medical degree from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Tags
Vox Pop Medical Mondaynephrology
Related Content
  • Medical Monday logo
    Vox Pop
    Medical Monday 6/19/23: Colorectal health with Dr. Ragavan Siddharthan
    We're joined by Dr. Ragavan Siddharthan, a colorectal surgeon with Capital District Colon & Rectal Surgery. Dr. Siddharthan provides evaluation and treatment of the full range of colon and rectal conditions requiring surgery. Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • Medical Monday logo
    Vox Pop
    Medical Monday 6/12/23: Dementia with Dr. David Hart
    Joining us for Medical Monday is neurologist Dr. David Hart of Albany Medical Center. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org
  • Medical Monday logo
    Vox Pop
    Medical Monday 6/5/23: Primary care with Dr. Lorraine Allegro-Skinner
    While Fall is the peak time for many viral illnesses, and winter's cold weather can suppress immune systems and increase vulnerability to infections, the warm weather months present their own set of health considerations. We will talk about this with Dr. Lorraine Allegro-Skinner. The number to call at show time is 800-348-2551. Email is "VoxPop@WAMC.org." Ray Graf hosts.
Load More