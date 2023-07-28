Food Friday 7/28/23: Fresh food with Shelby Taylor, Sam Raj and Michael Wilk

Photo courtesy of Honest Weight Food Co-op /

Today we talk about fresh and delicious foods – fruits, veggies, cheese and more - with some friends from the Honest Weight Food Co-op. The number to call at 2pm is 800-348-2551. Sarah LaDuke hosts.

Shelby Taylor Shelby began working in the coop in 2020 at the front end; last year she worked her way from a floor manager to an assistant manager all the way to department manager! She began running the cheese department in winter of 2022 and has never looked back. A self taught cheese monger, Shelby loves to build charcutier boards, trying new cheese pairings and of course finding new cheeses. She is excited to share these fun and funky cheeses!

Sam Raj and Michael Wilk teach a monthly cooking class at HWFC. Sam and Mike are Member-Owners at the Co-op and this is how they invest their time. They have built a lovely and inviting space to learn and connect through food. Sam shares family recipes and stories as everyone learns to make a beautiful meal, while enjoying a nice & cozy cup of chai! Everyone leaves with a full belly and recipes to share & enjoy! These classes are open to everyone; the next one is August 19th at 6pm.