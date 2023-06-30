© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Food Friday 6/30/23: Pie time with Ellen Gray

Published June 30, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
WAMC
/

According to our guest, Ellen Gray, pie time is ALL the time. Ellen is back to share her tips, recipes and tricks for making that perfect summer pie. Call in! 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Ellen Gray
Francesco Sapienza
/
Ellen Gray

Ellen Gray is obsessed with pie. A regular contributor to SAVEUR and Food52, Gray was named a SAVEUR award finalist for her blog, "No More Mr. Nice Pie.”

Recipe developer, award-winning pastry chef, and former restaurateur, Gray bakes at a small batch bakery in NJ. She teaches hands-on pie classes in the NY metropolitan area, Philadelphia, and upstate NY.

Active within the Broadway community, her pie fans include daytime and late night television celebrities. Ellen has baked Thanksgiving pies by the hundreds, supplied “Damn Fine Cherry Pies” for Show Times’ tribute to Twin Peaks and served pie to the crowds at the LongHouse Food revival. Her pies have been featured in Philly Magazine, The New York Times, the TODAY Show and Redfin. Ellen’s writing and recipes have appeared in both digital and print, among them SAVEUR, food52, The Jewish Food Society, Munchies, HGTV, Better Homes and Gardens and others. While earning a degree in theatre from Ithaca College, she learned how to inscribe cakes and fold bakery boxes at the Home Dairy. When not in the kitchen, Ellen can be found logging miles in anticipation of her next half marathon.

You'll find Ellen dishing out "PROFESSIONAL PIEISMS AND SEASONAL SARCASM at No More Mr. Nice Pie.

Tags
Vox Pop Food FridayPie
Related Content
  • Ears of corn on a wooden cutting board
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 6/16/23: Getting corny with Deanna Fox
    We welcome back Food Friday hall of famer, the one and only Deanna Fox. Our topic is corn! Call in and share your favorite recipes and tips. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Jennifer Clair's DELICIOUS strawberry, rhubarb and ricotta cake
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 6/9/23: Good stuff from the ground with Jennifer Clair
    Jennifer Clair, founder of Home Cooking New York, returns to Food Friday to talk about the local food chain and all the delicious things that grow in the ground. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • Vox Pop
    Food Friday 6/2/23: Chef Ric Orlando
    Chef Ric Orlando is back. This time he wants to talk about all the tasty things that are starting to pop up in the garden - and what to do with them. Of course, we'll talk about many things over the course of the program, so give us a call at 1-800-348-2551. You can also email your questions to voxpop@wamc.org. Ray Graf hosts.
Load More