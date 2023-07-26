Physical Therapy with Matthew Goodemote 7/26/23

Physical therapist Matthew Goodemote joins us to take your calls. 800-348-2551. Sarah LaDuke hosts.

A diplomate of the McKenzie Spine Institute International, Matthew strives for a “whole-body” approach to therapy by offering a blend of exercise-based therapy and manual therapy.

Matthew Goodmemote has worked internationally with runners providing workshops and exercise programs to prevent injury and maximize performance. Matthew will help you answer questions and determine the steps you can take to resolve your condition.