Firefox’s most recent update (v.115) is having issues playing the livestream. NPR Digital and Firefox have stated they are investigating the issue. In the meantime, we recommend listening with another browser (e.g. Chrome) or device (e.g. mobile app).
Vox Pop

Physical Therapy with Matthew Goodemote 7/26/23

Published July 26, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Matthew Goodemote
WAMC
WAMC
Physical therapist Matthew Goodemote joins us to take your calls. 800-348-2551. Sarah LaDuke hosts.

Physical therapist Matthew Goodemote joins us to take your calls. 800-348-2551. Sarah LaDuke hosts.

A diplomate of the McKenzie Spine Institute International, Matthew strives for a “whole-body” approach to therapy by offering a blend of exercise-based therapy and manual therapy.

Matthew Goodmemote has worked internationally with runners providing workshops and exercise programs to prevent injury and maximize performance. Matthew will help you answer questions and determine the steps you can take to resolve your condition.

