Medical Monday 6/26/23: Orthopedics and fall prevention with Dr. Bart Szczech

According to the CDC, one in four seniors takes a fall each year. Women over age 65 spend more time in hospitals due to fall related injuries than they do for breast and cervical cancers combined.

Lake Placid Sports Medicine / Dr. Bart Szczech

Joining us to talk about fall related injuries, their prevention and many other topics is Dr. Bart Szczech, an orthopedic surgeon with Adirondack Health and Lake Placid Sports Medicine. The number to call at show time is 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Bart Szczech was born in rural Poland and spent much of his early childhood in Montréal before his family moved to New York in the 1990s.

After completing his undergraduate studies at Johns Hopkins University, Dr. Szczech completed his master’s degree at the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health. He then moved to New Orleans in the wake of Hurricane Katrina to attend the Tulane University School of Medicine where he took part in the city’s rebuilding process. His experiences in Louisiana reinforced his commitment to community healthcare.

Upon graduation, Dr. Szczech returned to New Jersey for his Orthopedic Residency at Seton Hall University. After residency he completed subspecialty fellowship training in joint preservation and replacement surgery with a focus on hip and knee at the Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopedics at Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Szczech is board certified, a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, and a Fellow of the American Academy of Hip and Knee Surgeons.