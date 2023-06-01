© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Massage therapy with Laura Brown 6/1/23

Published June 1, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Laura Brown PT, head shot
Courtesy of Capital Region Therapeutic Massage
Laura Brown, PT

According to the Mayo Clinic, massage therapy can have a great number of physical and mental benefits. We explore this world today with Laura Brown of Capital Region Therapeutic Massage. Call in at show time with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Laura Brown has a Masters in Physical Therapy and is a licensed member of the American Massage Therapy Association. She has over 27 years of experience in physical and massage therapy. Laura's wide range of services are intended to help ease pain and tension and increase range of motion. Capital Region Therapeutic Massage also offers Calmare Pain Therapy.

Tags
Vox Pop Massage Therapy
Related Content
  • Matthew Goodemote
    Vox Pop
    Physical therapy with Matthew Goodemote 12/28/22
    Physical therapist Matthew Goodemote joins us to take your calls. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • Alicia Filley
    Vox Pop
    Hiking and fitness with Alicia Filley 5/3/23
    We welcome back Alicia Filley, an internationally published health and fitness writer, and founder of The Healthy Hiker, a program that helps hikers regain their health so they can feel confident on the trail and stop worrying about being left behind. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Medical Monday logo
    Vox Pop
    Medical Monday 4/10/23: Physical rehabilitation with Dr. Jennifer Miller
    We welcome Dr. Jennifer Miller, a physiatrist at Albany Medical Center. She treat patients for new or long-standing muscle, nerve or tendon problems. Dr. Miller also aids in the rehabilitation needs of patients with amputation, spinal cord injury, stroke, brain injury, neurologic disease, and cerebral palsy. Call at show time with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
Load More