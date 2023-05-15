© 2023
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 5/15/23: Bariatric surgery with Dr. Mandip Joshi

Published May 15, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
WAMC
We're joined by Dr. Mandip Joshi, a bariatric surgeon with St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates, practicing out of Ellis Bariatric Care Center.

Mandip Joshi, M.D., FACS
St. Peter's Health Partners
Mandip Joshi, M.D., FACS

Call at show time with your question. 800-348-2551. Or email: VoxPop@WAMC.org. Ray Graf hosts.

Board-certified in general surgery, Dr. Joshi practices bariatric medicine. His professional interests include weight loss surgery, revisional bariatric surgery, foregut surgery, and managing weight gain.

Dr. Joshi received his medical degree from Nepal Medical College in Nepal. He completed a general surgery residency at Saint Mary’s Hospital, a Yale University-affiliated hospital in Waterbury, Connecticut, and a fellowship in bariatric and minimally invasive surgery at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston.

Vox Pop Medical Monday
Related Content
  • Medical Monday logo
    Vox Pop
    Medical Monday 4/24/23: Ophthalmology with Dr. David Perlmutter
    Joining us for Medical Monday is Dr. David Perlmutter of Perlmutter Eye Center. Dr. Perlmutter specializes in customized cataract surgery, glaucoma treatment, and retinal diseases. He performs laser and surgical treatment of cataracts and glaucoma, and he performs laser and intravitreal injections to treat medical diseases of the retina. Call at show time with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Medical Monday logo
    Vox Pop
    Medical Monday 4/17/23: Cardiothoracic surgery
    We welcome Sulaiman Hasan, M.D., a cardiothoracic surgeon practicing with Albany Cardiothoracic Surgeons, the Capital Region’s oldest heart surgery practice and the exclusive provider of cardiac surgery at St. Peter’s Hospital. Call at show time with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Medical Monday logo
    Vox Pop
    Medical Monday 4/10/23: Physical rehabilitation with Dr. Jennifer Miller
    We welcome Dr. Jennifer Miller, a physiatrist at Albany Medical Center. She treat patients for new or long-standing muscle, nerve or tendon problems. Dr. Miller also aids in the rehabilitation needs of patients with amputation, spinal cord injury, stroke, brain injury, neurologic disease, and cerebral palsy. Call at show time with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
