Medical Monday 5/15/23: Bariatric surgery with Dr. Mandip Joshi

We're joined by Dr. Mandip Joshi, a bariatric surgeon with St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates, practicing out of Ellis Bariatric Care Center.

St. Peter's Health Partners / Mandip Joshi, M.D., FACS

Call at show time with your question. 800-348-2551. Or email: VoxPop@WAMC.org. Ray Graf hosts.

Board-certified in general surgery, Dr. Joshi practices bariatric medicine. His professional interests include weight loss surgery, revisional bariatric surgery, foregut surgery, and managing weight gain.

Dr. Joshi received his medical degree from Nepal Medical College in Nepal. He completed a general surgery residency at Saint Mary’s Hospital, a Yale University-affiliated hospital in Waterbury, Connecticut, and a fellowship in bariatric and minimally invasive surgery at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston.