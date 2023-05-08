© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 5/8/23: Osteoperosis/Endocrinology with Dr. Mira Madisi

Published May 8, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Medical Monday logo
WAMC
/

May is National Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month. Dr. Nira Madisi is an endocrinologist at Albany Medical Center who specializes in bone health and in treating patients with bone diseases, including osteoporosis and parathyroid disease. Ray Graf hosts.

Head shot of Dr. Nira Madisi
Albany Med
/
Nira Madisi, MD

The number to call at show time is 800-348-2551. You may also email the program: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Dr. Nira Madisi completed fellowship training in endocrinology at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC, and a residency in internal medicine at Johns Hopkins University/Sinai Hospital of Baltimore. She earned her medical degree from University of the West Indies, St. Augustine campus, Trinidad and Tobago.

Tags
Vox Pop Medical MondayAlbany Medendocrinology
Related Content
  • Medical Monday logo
    Vox Pop
    Medical Monday 4/17/23: Cardiothoracic surgery
    We welcome Sulaiman Hasan, M.D., a cardiothoracic surgeon practicing with Albany Cardiothoracic Surgeons, the Capital Region’s oldest heart surgery practice and the exclusive provider of cardiac surgery at St. Peter’s Hospital. Call at show time with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Medical Monday logo
    Vox Pop
    Medical Monday 4/10/23: Physical rehabilitation with Dr. Jennifer Miller
    We welcome Dr. Jennifer Miller, a physiatrist at Albany Medical Center. She treat patients for new or long-standing muscle, nerve or tendon problems. Dr. Miller also aids in the rehabilitation needs of patients with amputation, spinal cord injury, stroke, brain injury, neurologic disease, and cerebral palsy. Call at show time with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
Load More