Medical Monday 5/8/23: Osteoperosis/Endocrinology with Dr. Mira Madisi

May is National Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month. Dr. Nira Madisi is an endocrinologist at Albany Medical Center who specializes in bone health and in treating patients with bone diseases, including osteoporosis and parathyroid disease. Ray Graf hosts.

Albany Med / Nira Madisi, MD

Dr. Nira Madisi completed fellowship training in endocrinology at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC, and a residency in internal medicine at Johns Hopkins University/Sinai Hospital of Baltimore. She earned her medical degree from University of the West Indies, St. Augustine campus, Trinidad and Tobago.