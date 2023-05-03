© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Hiking and fitness with Alicia Filley 5/3/23

Published May 3, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Alicia Filley
TheHealthyHiker.com
/
Alicia Filley

We welcome back Alicia Filley, an internationally published health and fitness writer, and founder of The Healthy Hiker, a program that helps hikers regain their health so they can feel confident on the trail and stop worrying about being left behind. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

As a licensed physical therapist for 30 years, Alicia Filley specializes in the treatment of runners and endurance athletes. She is an avid hiker and runner and is passionate about sharing her love for the great outdoors.

Tags
Vox Pop hiking
Related Content
  • Medical Monday logo
    Vox Pop
    Medical Monday 4/10/23: Physical rehabilitation with Dr. Jennifer Miller
    We welcome Dr. Jennifer Miller, a physiatrist at Albany Medical Center. She treat patients for new or long-standing muscle, nerve or tendon problems. Dr. Miller also aids in the rehabilitation needs of patients with amputation, spinal cord injury, stroke, brain injury, neurologic disease, and cerebral palsy. Call at show time with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Matthew Goodemote
    Vox Pop
    Physical therapy with Matthew Goodemote 12/28/22
    Physical therapist Matthew Goodemote joins us to take your calls. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • An image from a set of 8 extra-illustrated volumes of A tour in Wales by Thomas Pennant (1726-1798) that chronicle the three journeys he made through Wales between 1773 and 1776. These volumes are unique because they were compiled for Pennant's own library at Downing. This edition was produced in 1781. The volumes include a number of original drawings by Moses Griffiths, Ingleby and other well known artists of the period.
    Vox Pop
    Outdoors with Mandy Watson and Matt Palumbo 1/17/23
    Today we talk about wildlife that you might find in your own backyard. We welcome back Mandy Watson, coordinator of the Furbearer and Small Game Mammal programs for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Also joining us is Matt Palumbo from the Avian Unit of the DEC’s Wildlife Diversity Section They'll take your calls 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
Load More