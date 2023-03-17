© 2023
Vox Pop

Food Friday 3/17/23: Beer and Brewing

Published March 17, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Six smiling bearded gnomes in the grassy woods, holding steins of beer, many raising their steins in the air. Each wears a brown hat with a red feather, brown shirt, pants, shoes, and green stockings. Gnome at left leans against a large wooden barrel. To his left are bowling pins and balls.
Gift of Harvey Smith
/
Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum / Wikimedia Commons
German Advertisement for Beer, ca. 1898

It's time to roll out the barrel! Joining us to talk about beer and brewing are John Fischer of the Culinary Institute, Rick Davidson of Davidson Brothers and Erika Anderson of Unified Beerworks. Call in and join the kegger of the air. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Rick Davidson co-owns and operates Davidson Brothers Restaurant & Brewery in Glens Falls , NY. Since 1996, this brewpub has been a destination for craft brewed ales, stouts and great food. Famous for their IPA's, Davidson Brothers also offers a variety of other tasty brews.

John Fischer is a professor of Hospitality and Service Management
at the Culinary Institute of America, located in Hyde Park, NY. The Brewery at the CIA, an educational microbrewery, was named New York State Brewery of the Year for 2019.

Jeff and Erika Anderson opened Unified Beerworks in Malta, New York in 2018. This hometown brewpub has quickly gained a reputation for great, hazy IPAs, fruited sours, lagers, stouts and saisons, as well as wide pub menu.

