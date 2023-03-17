Food Friday 3/17/23: Beer and Brewing

It's time to roll out the barrel! Joining us to talk about beer and brewing are John Fischer of the Culinary Institute, Rick Davidson of Davidson Brothers and Erika Anderson of Unified Beerworks. Call in and join the kegger of the air. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Rick Davidson co-owns and operates Davidson Brothers Restaurant & Brewery in Glens Falls , NY. Since 1996, this brewpub has been a destination for craft brewed ales, stouts and great food. Famous for their IPA's, Davidson Brothers also offers a variety of other tasty brews.

John Fischer is a professor of Hospitality and Service Management

at the Culinary Institute of America, located in Hyde Park, NY. The Brewery at the CIA, an educational microbrewery, was named New York State Brewery of the Year for 2019.

Jeff and Erika Anderson opened Unified Beerworks in Malta, New York in 2018. This hometown brewpub has quickly gained a reputation for great, hazy IPAs, fruited sours, lagers, stouts and saisons, as well as wide pub menu.