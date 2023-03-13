Medical Monday 3/13/23: Pulmonology With Dr. Nagendra Madisi

Today we talk pulmonology with Dr. Nagendra Madisi of Albany Medical Center. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Albany Med / Dr. Nagendra Medisi

Dr. Madisi specializes in minimally invasive procedures for the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of pulmonary conditions -- including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cancers involving the chest and airways.

Dr. Nagendra Madisi completed a fellowship at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey. He has also completed fellowships in critical care medicine and pulmonary/sleep medicine. Dr. Madisi completed a residency in internal medicine at Johns Hopkins University and Sinai Hospital in Baltimore.