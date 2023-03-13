© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 3/13/23: Pulmonology With Dr. Nagendra Madisi

Published March 13, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Medical Monday logo
WAMC
/

Today we talk pulmonology with Dr. Nagendra Madisi of Albany Medical Center. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Nagendra Medisi
Albany Med
/
Dr. Nagendra Medisi

Give us a call at show time. 1-800-348-2551. Or you may e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org.

Dr. Madisi specializes in minimally invasive procedures for the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of pulmonary conditions -- including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cancers involving the chest and airways.

Dr. Nagendra Madisi completed a fellowship at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey. He has also completed fellowships in critical care medicine and pulmonary/sleep medicine. Dr. Madisi completed a residency in internal medicine at Johns Hopkins University and Sinai Hospital in Baltimore.

Tags
Vox Pop Medical Mondaypulmonary disease
Related Content
Load More