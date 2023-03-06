Medical Monday 3/6/23: Colorectal Cancer Awareness

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month - a good time to consider your colon health. Joining us is Dr. Michael Minarich, a surgical oncologist with Nuvance Health. We'll talk about screening, prevention and treatment, and take your calls. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Nuvance Health / Michael Minarich, MD

Michael Minarich, MD attended Drexel University College of Medicine for medical school and completed his general surgery residency at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, NJ. After his residency, he worked at Goshen Center for Cancer Care in Goshen, IN, where he received advanced training in Hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy (HIPEC).

Dr. Minarich then went on to complete his complex general surgical oncology fellowship at Fox Chase Cancer Center, an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center in Philadelphia, PA.

Dr. Minarich is board-certified in General Surgery and Complex Surgical Oncology (cancer surgery). He has a broad-based practice in melanoma, sarcoma, gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary malignancies, and has a special clinical interest in appendiceal malignancies and cytoreduction and HIPEC therapies.

