© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 12/12/22: Cardiology with Dr. Ali Hammoud

Published December 12, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
Diagram of human heart
H. V. Carter (1831-1897)
/
Anatomy of the Human Body, 1918,

Today we talk cardiology with Dr. Ali Hammoud of Nuvance Health. Call at 2pm with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Ali Hammoud
Nuvance Health
/
Dr. Ali Hammoud

Dr. Ali Hammoud is a board-certified, fellowship-trained cardiologist at Nuvance Health. He practices general and invasive cardiology with a focus on preventative cardiology. He has decades of experience caring for people with cardiac disease and helped launch the cardiac catheterization laboratory at Northern Dutchess Hospital in 2020.

If calling is not your thing, feel free to email the show: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Tags
Vox Pop Medical MondaycardiologyNuvance Health
Related Content
Load More