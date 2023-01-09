Medical Monday 1/9/23: Cervical Cancer Awareness

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. Unlike ovarian cancer, there is reliable screening and early detection test for cervical cancer — a common gynecologic cancer that all women are at risk of. We welcome Dr. Elizabeth Lucal to talk about what women can do to reduce their risk of cervical cancer, and to tell us about the latest advances in detection and treatment.

Nuvance Health / Dr. Elizabeth Lucal

Dr. Elizabeth Lucal is vice chair of Women's Health Services for Nuvance Health in the Hudson Valley and western Connecticut. She also practices as an OB-GYN with Nuvance Health Medical Practice in Dutchess and Putnam counties, with privileges at Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Putnam Hospital.

Dr. Lucal completed her OB-GYN residency at Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii after earning a doctor of medicine degree from Michigan State University.