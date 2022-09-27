© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Climate change with Dan Delurey 9/27/22

Published September 27, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
View of Earth taken during ISS Expedition 43
Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit, NASA Johnson Space Center
/
Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons
View of Earth taken during ISS Expedition 43

Dan Delurey joins us to answer your questions about climate change and emerging clean energy technologies. Dan is Senior Fellow for Energy & Climate at Vermont Law and Graduate School. Call with your question. 800-348-2551, or email VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Dan Delurey
Vermont Law School
/
Dan Delurey

Dan Delurey has over 25 years of experience, including as an executive with utilities and clean energy companies. He has presented at Congressional hearings, federal and state agency hearings, and White House special events.

Dan has led technology delegations to UN Climate Change Conferences in Copenhagen, Paris and Bonn. He served on the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce and was named by DOE as Country Expert on Demand Response for work with the International Energy Agency.

Dan Delurey is considered to be a pioneer in developing content, policy, and programs that combine climate change with new electricity technologies. He was twice selected to participate in the Conference on World Affairs at the University of Colorado where he joined 99 other international experts.

Tags
Vox Pop Dan DelureyClimate Changewind energysolar powerhydroelectric
Related Content
  • Photo of the northeastern U.S., taken by NOAA on 9/14/2022, showing clouds over Canada,northern and western New York and western Pennsylvania
    Vox Pop
    Weather with Jill Szwed 9/21/22
    Autumn is almost here. It's time to talk weather with News 10 meteorologist Jill Szwed. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Ducks swimming on a pond
    Vox Pop
    Birding 9/6/22
    Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart join us to talk birds today. Give us a call. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • the_science_forum_collage.png
    Vox Pop
    Science Forum 8/11/22
    Science is on the agenda once again, as we reconvene the Vox Pop Science Forum! If you have a question, give us a call at 2pm. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
Load More