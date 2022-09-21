© 2022
NY AG Tish James sues Trump, former president's adult children over business fraud
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Weather with Jill Szwed 9/21/22

Published September 21, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Photo of the northeastern U.S., taken by NOAA on 9/14/2022, showing clouds over Canada,northern and western New York and western Pennsylvania
NOAA / NESDIS Center for Satellite Applications and Research.
/
Photo of the northeastern U.S., taken by NOAA on 9/14/2022

Autumn is almost here. It's time to talk weather with News 10 meteorologist Jill Szwed. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Meteorologist Jill Szwed
News 10 - ABC
/
News 10 meteorologist Jill Szwed

Jill Szwed is the morning meteorologist at News10 ABC and FOX 23. You can catch her weekday mornings from 4:30 AM to 9 AM. She joined the News10 in the Morning team in June 2020.

Growing up in Pittsburgh, Jill witnessed countless snowstorms, flooding episodes, and severe weather events that sparked her interest in the weather during middle school. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology from Saint Louis University. She also holds the prestigious Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal from the American Meteorological Society. Prior to forecasting for the Capital Region, Jill was a part of weather teams in Lexington, KY and Clarksburg, WV.

