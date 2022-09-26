Medical Monday 9/26/22: Maternal medicine with Dr. Alexis DiSilvestro

We are joined by Dr. Alexis DiSilvestro, a maternal fetal medicine specialist at St. Peter’s Maternal Fetal Medicine. Dr. DiSilvestro helps care for high-risk pregnancies. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

She was previously in practice as a maternal fetal medicine specialist in Roanoke, Virginia, at Virginia Tech Carilion Clinic. Her professional interests include prediction and prevention of preterm birth, fetal diagnosis, hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, fetal growth restriction, and multifetal gestations.

