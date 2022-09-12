© 2022
Medical Monday 9/12/22: ENT, allergies & sleep disorders with Dr. Jessica Riccio

Published September 12, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Dr. Jessica Riccio joins us for Medical Monday. Dr. Riccio is a board-certified otolaryngologist and surgeon with Albany ENT and Allergy Services. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Jessica Riccio has a special interest in the areas of allergy, sleep medicine, chronic sinusitis, chronic tonsillitis and laryngeal disorders. She offers her patients a wide range of in-office procedures, including balloon sinus dilation, nasal valve repair and turbinate reduction.

Dr. Riccio received her undergraduate degree from Siena College and earned her medical degree from Albany Medical College, where she then served both her residency and her internship.

