Medical Monday 8/29/22: Endocrine, laparoscopic and general surgery

We welcome Dr. Ujas Shah, a surgeon with St. Peter’s Hepatobiliary, Pancreatic, and General Surgery. He specializes in general, laparoscopic, and endocrine surgery. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Some examples of endocrine problems that may require surgery include thyroid nodules; thyroid cancer; hyperthyroidism/Graves’ disease; hyperparathyroidism/hypercalcemia; minimally-invasive neck surgery; adrenal nodules, adrenal hormones; and minimally-invasive/robotic adrenal surgery.

Ujas Shah, M.D., is a board-certified general surgeon with St. Peter’s Hepatobiliary, Pancreatic, and General Surgery. He specializes in endocrine surgery and treats diseases of the thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal glands. His professional interests include thyroid nodules and thyroid cancer; hypercalcemia and hyperparathyroidism; functional adrenal tumors and adrenal cancers; and minimally invasive laparoscopic and robotic general surgery procedures.

Dr. Shah received his medical degree from Albany Medical College. He completed a residency in general surgery at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, and completed a fellowship in endocrine surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Previously, Dr. Shah was a clinical instructor of surgery with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.