Vox Pop

Food Friday 9/9/22: Chef Gail Sokol bakes with veggies

Published September 9, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Headshot of Chef Gail Sokol, clad in a purple chef's smock
WAMC
/
Mrs. Graf whipped up this tomato pie, with fresh basil from the garden and plenty of cheese!

Chef Gail Sokol is back. Today, we bake with the bounties of the harvest. Call 800-348-2551 at show time to ask a question or share a recipe. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Chef Gail Sokol in the WAMC studio.
Jackie Orchard
/
WAMC

Chef-Educator Gail Sokol has been teaching children and adults about baking for over 20 years, beginning as an instructor at SUNY Schenectady in the Culinary Department and later at The Sage Colleges in the Nutrition Department. Chef Gail is the author of a professional textbook, “About Professional Baking,” and a cookbook “Baking With Success.”

Chef Gail has her own podcast -- “Baking Radio.” Galso also hosts a series of YouTube baking videos where she teaches globally on all topics baking.

Here's the recipe for Gail's Summer Squash Galette.

